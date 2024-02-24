Assam Cabinet repealed Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, the Assam Cabinet, with the Chief Minister in the chair, approved the repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935. From now on, there will be neither marriage nor divorce under this British-era Act.

After the Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah briefed the media. He said, “The Chief Minister has made it known that the state is going in the direction of the UCC (Uniform Civil Code). The State Cabinet decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act to pave the way for shifting to the UCC. From now on, there will be neither marriage nor divorce under this Act. Assam has the Special Marriage Act, and the State Government wants to conduct all marriages under this Act. Under the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 94 registrars conduct marriages. With the repeal of this Act, district commissioners or district registrars will take charge of the 94 registrars. The government will pay Rs 2 lakh to each of the 94 registrars as one-time compensation for losing their means of livelihood. The Cabinet feels that this British Raj Act has no relevance in the present social system. The government has noticed underage marriages taking place under this Act. The decision to repeal this Act is aimed at the UCC.”

The Cabinet also decided to use Mising, Rabha, Deori, Tiwa, Karbi, and Dimasa languages as mediums of instruction at the lower primary school level. The other major decisions are (i) treating the Ahoms, Koch Rajbongshis and Gorkhas residing in the Balipara Tribal Belt as protected classes, (ii) declaration of the Manipuri language as an associate official language in four districts in the state: Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai, (iii) creation of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University comprising Khanapara Veterinary College and Raha Fishery College, separating them from Assam Agriculture University, (iv) launching of the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (Urban) in line with the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (Gramin), benefiting around three lakh urban women, (v) creation of a new society for the implementation of the Mukhya Mantrir Atmanirbhar Abhiyan, (vi) approval of Rs 59.27 crore to boost the traffic signal system in Dibrugarh and Silchar towns, besides the development of infrastructure in Tinsukia and Nagaon municipal areas, (vii) financial sanction of Rs 1,000 crore for the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and the Mukhya Mantrir Atmanirbhar Abhiyan, and (viii) approval to Rs 270 crore for projects under the Assam Infrastructure Financing Authority (AIFA).

