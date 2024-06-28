Assam Cabinet Takes Key Decisions

Protection of witnesses

Fines for two and three wheelers relaxed

Special teacher recruitment drive

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state cabinet today announced several decisions that will benefit contractual teachers, riders of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, workers of private organizations, etc. The cabinet also took a decision on a witness protection scheme.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the media after the cabinet meeting at Nalbari that, with a view to reducing the undue burden on the citizens, the cabinet has advised the transport department not to levy any fine on two-wheelers in the absence of documents like a license, registration, pollution certificate, etc. In all such cases, legal action will be initiated as the normal course of action. However, fines will be imposed immediately for violations related to helmets, as has been the norm. In the case of three-wheeler vehicles, four warnings will be given for rule violations, after which fines will be levied.

The CM said, "The fines imposed on two-wheelers and three-wheelers do not bring much revenue to the government. They only cause harassment for the riders by the police. The transport department will come out with a SOP on this within a period of 15 days."

He also said, "We will conduct a special recruitment drive for contractual teachers of Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and state pool teachers. Their posts will be regularized. Around 35,000 contractual teachers will benefit from this decision."

He further said, "To ensure the safety and security of workers working under private placement agencies, the cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Private Placement Agencies for Recruitment of Workers (Regulation) Rules 2024. Under this rule, private placement agencies will be registered under the Labour Welfare Department, which will allow the state government to regulate private placement agencies operating their business or willing to commence their business in Assam. This rule will thus allow verification of the operational status and existential authenticity of the agencies."

Ensuring fair justice through witness protection, the cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Witness Protection Scheme 2024. Protection measures under this scheme will include the holding of in-camera trials, the installation of CCTV, a security door, fencing, etc. in the witness hold, closed protection and patrolling near the witness room, a temporary change of residence, escorts to and from the court, etc.

