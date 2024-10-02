Assam: Cabinet Takes Key Decisions; Rs 345 Crore Approved for Banikanta Kakati Award

APDCL to procure 200 MW power from Arunachal project

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state cabinet approved around Rs 466 crore for the distribution of scooty to HS-passed meritorious students and a water supply project near the semiconductor plant at Jagoroad. Apart from this, the cabinet took the decision to table the Justice BK Sharma Inquiry Commission report on the APSC scam in the next Assembly session.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting today, minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “The 2024 HS-passed candidates securing 60 percent or above marks will get the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Award in the form of Scooty. As many as 48,673 students will get the award. The Cabinet approved Rs 345 crore for that award.”

The minister said, “A new township is coming up near the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. The proposed township and the plant will need 12.5 MLD water per day. To set up a water supply project at the township, the Cabinet has approved Rs 121 crore.”

The cabinet also decided to table the report of the Justice BK Sharma Inquiry Commission on the 2013-14 APSC cash-for-job scam in the next Assembly session.

Mallabaruah said, “To meet the rising power demand in the state, the Cabinet gave its nod to the APDCL to procure 200-MW of power from the Kalai-II hydropower project of Aruanchal Pradesh. The APDCL will purchase power at the rate of Rs 5.46 per unit.”

Mallabaruah said that the ministers will inaugurate 39 new sub-districts that will be operational on October 4 and 5, 2024. He said that each LAC will have a sub-district office.

