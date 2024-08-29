Sivasagar Congress Committee Protests Against APDCL, Demands End to Smart Meters and Reduction in Electricity Rates

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar District Congress Committee has accused the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) of exploiting customers through its smart meter system by overcharging them. In a protest against APDCL on Wednesday, Congress workers and leaders from Sivasagar district and block staged a demonstration outside the APDCL office in Sivasagar, demanding an end to the smart meter system and a reduction in electricity rates.

Protesters vigorously voiced their demands with slogans of “Stop Smart Meters,” “Reduce Electricity Charges,” etc. The Congress party has also called for the resignation of Nandita Garlosa, the State’s Minister for Power, accusing her of failing to address the alleged excessive charges on consumers.

