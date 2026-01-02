Assam Cabinet takes two key decisions on New Year’s Day

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state cabinet took two key decisions in its first meeting of the year 2026 today.

This information was conveyed by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media platforms on New Year’s Day on Thursday.

Taking to his official X handle, the CM posted, “In 2026’s first #AssamCabinet meeting, we resolved to...Approve Rs 455 cr for building 100 schools across Assam... Provide Revised Administrative approval of Rs 1,201.16 cr for construction of the medical college centring MMCH and the Kalapahar campus.”

