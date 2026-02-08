Assam Cabinet to hand over SIT case of Gaurav Gogoi to Home Ministry

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet today decided to hand over the findings of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) on Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan link to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for further investigations.

Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is a case that has much to do with the security of India. The three persons figured in the case are Pakistani citizen Ali Touqeer Sheikh, British citizen Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi and Indian MP Gaurav Gogoi, he said, and added that for further investigation of the SIT findings, the case needed cooperation from Interpol. “This is why the Cabinet has decided to hand over the SIT case to the Ministry of Home Affairs. We believe that the MHA will engage the right agency for further investigation,” he said.

The cabinet had a detailed discussion on the SIT findings. “I got approval from the cabinet to make public the findings that are not secret. I will brief the media on the findings tomorrow,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that when Gaurav Gogoi had visited Pakistan, his father had been the Chief Minister of Assam. “As per rules, when a person goes abroad, he needs to inform the authorities concerned of the state and the Centre. However, Gaurav Gogoi didn’t follow this rule. His ten-day stay in Pakistan was quite shady, as he had not uploaded even a single photo on social media. Generally, when a person goes abroad, he or she uploads photos on social media,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet today approved the operation and maintenance policy regarding Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), paving the way for the release of the remaining installments of funds for the mission from the Center.

The Cabinet today approved Rs 800 crore for the CMAAA (Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan). 2.0. The Cabinet also constituted the full-fledged Eighth Pay Commission headed by retired IAS officer SC Das.

It also approved 100 bighas of land for Krishnaguru University at Sarthebari.

The Cabinet also approved land for the permanent campus of IIM (Indian Institute of Management).

Also Read: Assam: Teacher Arrested After Student Dies from Alleged Assault in Tinsukia