Assam: Teacher Arrested After Student Dies from Alleged Assault in Tinsukia

Our Bureau

TINSUKIA/DIGBOI: Following the shocking death of a Class VIII student on Friday night, allegedly after being beaten up by a teacher in a school under Phillobari PS in the Doomdooma subdivision in Tinsukia district, the teacher identified as Sanjeeb Sharma has been arrested.

According to reports, a Class VIII student of Sankardev Shishu Niketan in Phillobari was allegedly beaten by schoolteacher Sanjeeb Sharma after school hours on Thursday afternoon. Though he was provided initial treatment, his injuries were so severe that he was shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, where he succumbed to the injuries on Friday night.

The student, who hails from Amguri in the Sivasagar district, had been studying at the school since Class I. He was residing in the hostel managed by the school principal.

Meanwhile, Phillobari police have registered a case (2/26) against the teacher under Section 117(2) of the BNS.

The chilling tragedy has sent shockwaves across the region and sparked widespread public outrage, drawing grim attention to the safety of children in educational institutions meant to nurture and protect them.

According to sources, the disturbing incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon, after school hours. Teacher Sanjib Sharma allegedly assaulted the minor during this period, in circumstances that are currently under intense scrutiny. Soon after the alleged assault, the student’s condition reportedly began to deteriorate, raising serious questions about the nature and severity of the incident.

The incident has triggered widespread anger and condemnation across Tinsukia district, with student bodies, civil society organizations, and rights groups denouncing what they describe as a disturbing act of violence within the walls of a school.

Reacting sharply, the TMPK, Tinsukia District Committee, expressed profound shock and grief over the death. In a strongly worded press statement, the organization termed the incident “inhuman,” asserting that violence inflicted upon a child by an educator amounts to a gross betrayal of trust and a blatant violation of child rights.

The TMPK demanded an immediate, impartial, and time-bound investigation, calling for stringent legal action against all those responsible and warning against any attempt to delay or dilute justice.

