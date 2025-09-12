Assam Cabinet to Review SIT Report on Gaurav Gogoi After BTC Polls

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, September 12 said the state cabinet would review the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan only after the conclusion of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Addressing the media, Sarma described the 96-page report as “very explosive,” claiming that it contained documents relating to India’s sovereignty. “It is a kind of cartel that was working to defame the development processes of our country. Within this cartel, one Pakistani citizen and the British wife of the MP have played a significant role,” he alleged.

The SIT submitted its findings in Guwahati on Wednesday evening. Sarma said he would personally review the report before the government makes its contents public and decides on further action. “This is a serious inquiry and is related to the nation’s security. After going through the report in detail, a decision will be taken on the action to be taken,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi rejected the allegations, accusing CM Sarma of fabricating charges to mislead the public.

The SIT report has stirred sharp political debates in the state, with the ruling BJP highlighting national security concerns and the opposition demanding transparency in the probe.