Assam Cabinet Waives Stamp Duty for Women SHGs, Boosts MBBS Quota and Frames Rules for Ayurvedic Doctors

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet today took a slew of decisions, including the waiver of stamp duty for Lakhpati Baideos, preparation of service rules for Ayurvedic doctors, a hike in MBBS seats for six ethnic groups, etc.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The government has waived the stamp duty for women self-help group (SHG) members when they sign agreements with banks for loans. Today's cabinet meeting also made several decisions for the implementation of the budget announcements. The stamp duty waiver for SHG members is one of the budget announcements."

The Chief Minister said that due to the lack of any service rules for Ayurvedic doctors, problems arise in their promotions and other matters. "The cabinet today decided to prepare service rules for them," he said.

The chief minister said that many people give power of attorney and power of sale deeds for their lands to third parties through agreements. "Due to non-registration of such agreements, the owners face problems at the time of selling their lands to others. To check the misuse of such documents, the cabinet decided to register all such agreements."

The Chief Minister said that the cabinet decided to increase the number of MBBS seats for each of the six ethnic groups in the admission to Pragjyotish Medical College. He said that the Cabinet decided to keep two MBBS seats reserved for orphan students initially at Pragjyotish Medical College. "The Cabinet also decided to provide MBBS seats in the state quota to students who studied outside Assam because their parents were working there, provided their parents have a three-generation legacy in Assam," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government would appoint an Orunodoi assistant in each of the LACs to sort out the problems of Orunodoi beneficiaries.

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