Himanta Biswa Sarma To Hold A Meeting Today At 2 Pm Regarding Assam Flood

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will chair a high-level video conference at 2 pm to review rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected districts, due to the worsening flood situation in Assam. He will interact with Deputy Commissioners and senior officials to assess the ground situation and monitor the government's ongoing response. The meeting will be live-streamed on his social media platform Facebook and Twitter accounts.

In a post on Twitter, Sarma said, "Today at 2 PM, I will chair a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and senior officials stationed across the flood-affected districts to review our ongoing response to #AssamFloods."

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood death toll has risen to 47, while more than 6.53 lakh people across 11 districts have been affected. Heavy rainfall has also caused severe waterlogging in Guwahati, disrupting traffic, while rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries have heightened concerns of further flooding.