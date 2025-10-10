Not Just Arya Vidyapeeth, Shyamkanu Mahanta Was Also in JIST Governing Body

Guwahati: Despite the Assam government’s repeated efforts to distance itself from Shyamkanu Mahanta, the main accused in the Zubeen Garg case, official records reveal that Mahanta continues to hold influential positions in government-run institutions.

Documents show that Mahanta was nominated as a member of the Board of Governors of Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (JIST) in September 2018 for a three-year term. The notification, issued by the Assam Higher Education (Technical) Department, included him alongside notable figures such as Dr. Ranjan Tamuly of IIT Guwahati and Dhirendra Nath Buragohain, former Director of IIT Guwahati.

In addition to JIST, Mahanta also remains on the governing body of Arya Vidyapeeth College, with no official action yet taken for his removal. Reports further indicate that in 2021, he served as a Professor of Practice at Nagaon University and was part of the Governing Body of Kaziranga University until his removal earlier this week.

The revelations have sparked public concern over the delay in formal action against Mahanta, who continues to appear linked to several state-affiliated academic bodies despite being under investigation.