Assam: CBI arrests NFR engineer in bribery case in Silchar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Senior Section Engineer (SSE) of the Carriage and Waggon Department of Northeast Frontier Railway in Silchar, Assam, in connection with an alleged bribery case.

The agency registered the case on June 13 against the railway official following allegations that he had sought illegal gratification from a contractor for clearing a pending bill.

According to the CBI, the official had a pending payment of around Rs 20 lakh relating to work already completed by the complainant-contractor. The complainant allegedly approached the engineer on June 12 and requested him to process the bill. During the meeting, the accused allegedly demanded one per cent of the total amount as a bribe for facilitating its clearance.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the official while he was allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 from the contractor.

The accused was taken into custody and is scheduled to be produced before the competent court in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, searches at the residence of the arrested official were underway.

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