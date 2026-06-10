Two assistant jailors, two warders arrested in Sribhumi jail bribery case

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Two assistant jailors and two warders of Sribhumi (erstwhile Karimganj) jail were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly supplying mobile phones to the undertrial prisoners in exchange for bribes. The arrested persons are Assistant Jailors Rudra Dewri and Biswajit Baruah, Head Warder Masaid Ali Laskar, and Warder Subhashis Ghosh.

On February 2 this year, the district police made a surprise visit to the jail and recovered 29 mobile phones along with prohibited articles from the possession of the undertrial prisoners and convicted inmates lodged in wards 2,3,4, and 6. During an investigation, several inmates confessed that they obtained the mobile phones and other articles with the help of the arrested jailor staff. In their written statements, a number of prisoners stated that the jail staff took cash ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 monthly.

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