Assam: CBI busts nexus, arrests top NHIDCL official, another

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The CBI has busted an unholy nexus between a construction company and a high-level official of the NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.) for the issuance of an extension of time for the completion of projects. The CBI arrested the Executive Director of the NHIDCL regional office, Guwahati, while accepting Rs 10 lakh from a construction company today. The CBI also arrested a representative of the construction company and produced the duo in the Court of Special Judge, CBI, Guwahati.

According to sources, CBI sleuths caught red-handed Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer of NHIDCL, while he was accepting Rs 10 lakh from Binod Kumar Jain, a representative of M/s Mohan Lal Jain, Kolkata, linked to the four-laning project of NH-37 between Demow and the end of Moran Bypass. CBI sources said that the NHIDCL official demanded the bribe to facilitate the issuance of a favourable extension of time and the completion certificate for the project.

The CBI searched seven premises, both official and residential, of the accused person at different locations all over India. During the searches on the premises of the accused executive director, the CBI seized Rs 2.62 crore. Further investigation revealed acquisition of nine landed properties and 20 apartments all over India in his and family members’ names, CBI sources said.

