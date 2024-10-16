Assam: CBI begins probe into multi-crore online trading scam

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has commenced the probe into the multi-crore online trading scam in Assam, an official said on Monday.

A senior official of Assam Police said, “A CBI team reached the state and began investigating the trading scam. They are set to reach Dibrugarh in a day or two, where the controversial actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and another prime accused Bishal Phukan were lodged. The CBI team will interrogate the accused persons very soon.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the CBI would be investigating 32 cases pertaining to the multi-crore online trading scam.

“We have filed 32 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development,” he had said.

Sarma also warned that nobody will be spared who has been involved with the online trading scam.

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs. 2,200 crore was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan, was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence. Controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in the multi-crore online trading scam, surrendered before the police later. The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. (IANS)

