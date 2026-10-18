Assam Celebrates Kati Bihu with Prayers for Prosperity and Crop Protection

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam will observe Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, on Sunday, with traditional rituals and prayers for a good harvest, protection of crops and the well-being of families.

One of the three major Bihu festivals of Assam, Kati Bihu reflects the close relationship between the state's agrarian communities, nature and cultural traditions.

Unlike Rongali Bihu and Bhogali Bihu, which are marked by greater festivity and feasting, Kati Bihu is observed in a subdued manner.

The festival is called Kongali Bihu because it falls during a period when household granaries are often relatively empty and farmers await the harvesting of their paddy crops.

Observed during the Assamese month of Kati, the festival marks an important stage in the agricultural cycle, particularly the growth of the Sali paddy crop.

As the paddy plants begin to develop panicles, farmers remain hopeful of a good yield but are also concerned about pests, diseases and natural calamities that could damage their crops.

The lighting of earthen lamps, locally known as saaki, is among the most significant traditions associated with Kati Bihu. In households across Assam, lamps are lit near the sacred Tulsi plant, which is placed on an earthen platform known as Tulsi Bheti.

Families offer prayers for peace, prosperity, good health and a successful harvest. The ritual of lighting lamps near the Tulsi plant often continues throughout the month of Kati.

Another important feature of the festival is the lighting of Akash Banti, or sky lamps, in paddy fields. These lamps, traditionally fuelled by mustard oil and placed on tall bamboo poles, form a distinctive part of the rural landscape during the festival.

Apart from their symbolic significance, the lamps are traditionally associated with protecting crops by attracting insects towards the flames. In local beliefs, the lights are also said to guide the spirits of ancestors towards heaven.

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