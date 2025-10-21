Aranya Suraksha Samiti observes eco-friendly Kati Bihu across Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Like previous years, the Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam, observed Kati Bihu not only as a cultural festival but also as a programme focused on environmental conservation. The samiti celebrated Kati Bihu at various locations from Bilasipara in Dhubri district to Borhat in Charaideo district.

The celebrations included the planting of tulsi (basil) saplings, lighting of earthen lamps, and devotional singing (naam-kirtan) at several locations such as Sankardev Shishu and Bidya Niketan in Bilasipara, Dhubri district, Pachis Haat Kali Mandir premises in Bogoribari, Kokrajhar district, Forest Gate in Guwahati of Kamrup district, Sipajhar Higher Secondary School in Darrang district, Kalbari Naamghar in Udalguri district, Bhergaon in Sonitpur district, and Borhat and Dakhin Pat Xatra in Majuli under Charaideo district. Akash bonti (sky lamps) were also released as part of the celebration.

