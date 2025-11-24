Assam Celebrates Lachit Divas With Pride, Honours a Warrior Who Shielded a Civilisation

Guwahati: Across Assam, the spirit of patriotism raised once again as people observed Lachit Divas on November 24, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, the Ahom military commander revered for halting the expansion of the Mughal Empire into the Northeast. From schools and universities to government offices and cultural institutions, the day began with honouring a leader whose courage, discipline, and strategic brilliance shaped the identity of an entire region.

Lachit Borphukan’s most celebrated achievement remains his leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat, where the Ahom forces defeated a much larger Mughal army under Raja Ram Singh. His ability to read the river’s shifting currents and convert geography into strategy is today regarded as an early example of integrated riverine defence.

More than a military figure, Lachit had an unstoppable sense of duty. His decision to punish his own maternal uncle for negligence during fortification works near the riverbanks remains a defining moment in Assam’s historical memory, which is a reminder that personal ties cannot outweigh loyalty to the motherland. His life, marked by sacrifice and discipline, has continued to inspire generations.

On this year’s Lachit Divas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the legendary warrior and mentioned the government’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote Lachit’s legacy on a national and international level. The Chief Minister recalled initiatives such as the digitisation of historical manuscripts related to the Ahom era, the state’s efforts to showcase Lachit Borphukan’s leadership at global platforms, the opening of police academy and the introduction of educational materials to familiarise students with his contributions.

Ministers, MLAs, and leaders across various parties also extended their greetings, calling Lachit an enduring symbol of Assamese pride and resilience.

In educational institutions, students narrated stories from Lachit’s life, celebrating not only his battlefield heroism but also his moral clarity, integrity, and devotion to the people he led. For many young people, Lachit Divas is an annual reminder that leadership is not defined by birth or privilege, but by responsibility and courage in moments of crisis.

Assam observes government state holiday every year on November 24 on the occasion of Lachit Divas.

The legacy of Lachit Borphukan lives on, not just as a warrior who protected a kingdom but as a timeless symbol of unity, discipline, and love for the motherland.