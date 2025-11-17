Rajasthan to Install Statue of Lachit Borphukan; Textbook Inclusion Under Consideration

Guwahati: Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that the State government will install a grand statue of the Assamese military commander Lachit Borphukan, marking a symbolic gesture to honour the warrior’s legacy beyond the Northeast. The announcement was made at a convention organised jointly by the Marwari Samaj and the Rajasthan Foundation, where members of the community highlighted the need to celebrate the bravery of regional heroes across India.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Dilawar said that the proposed statue would acknowledge Borphukan’s historic role in resisting Mughal expansion during the 17th century, particularly his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat. He added that the government was also considering a proposal to include the commander’s contributions in Rajasthan’s school textbooks. The Minister noted that discussions would be held with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to examine the academic feasibility of the move.

Members of the Marwari community, many of whom share deep connections with Assam through trade and cultural exchange, had earlier appealed for the inclusion of Borphukan’s life and achievements in school curricula. They argued that students across the country should learn about the contributions of leaders from different regions to foster a broader sense of national history.

At the same time, community representatives suggested that Assam’s textbooks should include the deeds of Maharana Pratap Singh, underscoring a mutual cultural recognition between the two States. The proposal, they said, would help strengthen inter-regional understanding and honour historic figures who shaped India’s collective heritage.