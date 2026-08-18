Assam Census 2027: Over 11.6 Lakh Households Complete Self-Enumeration

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As many as 11,64,586 households in Assam have completed their self-enumeration under the process for Census 2027, until August 16, the last date for submitting the self-enumeration. From today, the Houselisting and Housing Census has started in 33 districts of Assam, and the process is slated to be completed by September 15. Field-level enumerators have already started their field visits today.

The self-enumeration process started on August 2, 2026. According to the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, the Self Enumeration (SE) phase of Census 2027 has been successfully completed in Assam, with 11,64,586 households completing Self Enumeration during the notified period that ended on August 16, 2026. Among the districts, Cachar, Sribhumi and Kokrajhar emerged as the top three performing districts in SE.

Addressing a press conference, Biswajit Pegu, Director of Census Operations, Assam, announced the completion of the self-enumeration exercise and appreciated the active participation of the people of Assam.

He stated that the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) phase commences today, August 17, 2026. Trained enumerators will visit each and every household across the state during this phase, which will continue up to September 15, 2026. Households that completed the self-enumerations are required to provide the SE ID during the visit of the enumerators for necessary validation. Those households who did not complete the self-enumeration exercise will also be covered during house-to-house visits by the enumerators during the period from August 17 to September 15, 2026.

Biswajit Pegu assured that the Census principle of "No Omission, No Duplication" would be strictly maintained and that complete confidentiality of the information collected would be ensured. He stated that Census data is safe and secure and, under the Census Act, 1948, information collected under the Census is not admissible as evidence in a court of law.

Partha Pegu, State Nodal Officer, Census 2027, also addressed the press conference and highlighted the importance of continued public participation and cooperation for the successful conduct of Census 2027.

The Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, reiterated its appeal to all citizens to cooperate with the Census personnel visiting their households and contribute to the successful conduct of Census 2027 in the state.

The HLO exercise will take place later in the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo.

Around 77,000 trained enumerators will go out in the field to complete the HLO exercise. The Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, further explained that the enumerators will visit all the households to collect House Listing and Housing Census information; verify the Self-Enumeration ID; edit the information provided during self-enumeration, wherever necessary; and complete the enumeration process for households that have not done self-enumeration. In case of any queries, people can call Helpline Number 1855 (toll-free number).

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