Zubeen Garg Death Case: SC Keeps Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Bail Plea Pending

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court on Monday kept pending the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, accused in the case concerning the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, and asked the Assam government to expedite the trial and be diligent in prosecuting the case.

A division bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan heard Mahanta's plea in SLP (Crl.) No. 11523/2026. During the hearing, the Assam government informed the court about the progress of the trial in the fast-track court.

The state told the court that the trial is proceeding on a day-to-day basis and statements of 94 of the 394 witnesses had been recorded as of August 14.

Mahanta's counsel submitted that several important witnesses based in Singapore were yet to be examined. The state responded by saying that their statements were expected to be recorded within the next two to three weeks. It also informed the court that the witnesses had already given statements to the investigating officer during the probe.

The Supreme Court orally advised the Assam government to make efforts to expedite the trial.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 5.

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