Assam: Census Faces Resistance in Garo-Dominated Border Villages

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Allegations have surfaced that a section of middlemen is attempting to portray Garo-dominated Assamese villages along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border in South Kamrup as strong supporters of Meghalaya.

According to reports, some residents of Garo-dominated villages in the Ukiam area have opposed the ongoing census exercise in Assam and have allegedly decided not to cooperate with the census authorities. Residents of Ukiam and Borghuli have reportedly refused to provide family details to census personnel, causing difficulties for officials engaged in the enumeration process. The matter has reportedly been brought to the notice of the revenue circle authorities by the census workers.

The border belt has several Garo-dominated Assamese villages, including Ukiam, Borghuli, Natun Gaon, Noonmati, Umthuli, Gambal Chiring, Biorangding, Dalimara, Maudangap, Umkamdal, Warigar, Dighalbil Garopara and Daledonga. While a section of residents in these villages has allegedly been extending support to Meghalaya for some time, the issue has now become more visible amid the ongoing census exercise.

Expressing concern over the development, Jawahar R Marak, a general member of the Assam Government's Garo Development Council, said he was deeply concerned over the alleged refusal of some residents of Ukiam and Borghuli to cooperate with Assam's census personnel.

Marak said that Ukiam and the other Garo villages along the border were part of Assam when Meghalaya was carved out as a separate State in 1972. He said the water divide of the Sri river at Ukiam had traditionally marked the boundary between the two States.

He pointed out that Ukiam, the only revenue village located closest to the inter-State boundary, falls under Bongaon Mouza of Chhaygaon Revenue Circle. “If Ukiam is an Assamese village, how and since when did the Garo villages situated several kilometres inside Assam become part of Meghalaya?” he questioned.

Marak claimed that around 95 per cent of the residents of the villages continue to support Assam, but alleged that a small section was attempting to influence the majority in favour of Meghalaya.

He urged the Assam Government to take the matter seriously and conduct an investigation into the allegations, including the alleged role of middlemen.

Allegations have also been raised against a few persons from Umthuli, located around eight kilometres from Ukiam, who have allegedly been facilitating communication with Meghalaya for several years. During a visit to the border area, this correspondent gathered such allegations from local residents.

According to the allegations, some persons appointed as sardars by the Meghalaya Government in Garo villages have formed groups comprising a few supporters in their respective villages. These groups allegedly attempt to discourage residents from supporting Assam and, at times, resort to intimidation.

Local residents further alleged that members of such groups receive contracts for implementation of schemes in return for extending support to Meghalaya. They also claimed that, under such influence, some Garo residents of the border villages have gradually become reluctant to use documents such as ration cards, voter identity cards, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards issued in Assam, while showing greater interest in documents issued by Meghalaya.

Residents also alleged that Forest Rights Committees have not been constituted in these villages under the Forest Rights Act, despite tribal communities having lived in the forest areas for generations.

Several residents of Umthuli told this correspondent that many people from the village had already managed to register forest land in Assam under the jurisdiction of the Meghalaya Government’s Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

Also Read: Adopt democratic means of protest, not shutdowns, says Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh