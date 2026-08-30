Nine UDP MLAs reportedly weigh BJP switch in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's political landscape appeared headed for a possible realignment as nine of the United Democratic Party's (UDP) 12 MLAs were reportedly considering a merger with the BJP.

Though no formal confirmation had emerged, the reported move could significantly alter the Assembly's political arithmetic. A bloc of nine legislators would meet the two-thirds threshold required for a merger under the anti-defection law.

If the move materialises, the UDP's strength could fall from 12 to three, while the BJP's tally could rise from two to 11, substantially strengthening its position within the ruling coalition.

The reported developments came amid growing discontent within the UDP over party president Metbah Lyngdoh. Legislators had reportedly voiced dissatisfaction at a recent Central Executive Committee meeting, prompting the party leadership to seek a Parliamentary Party meeting.

An UDP legislator from the disgruntled camp indicated that a move could be imminent, saying, "If it has to happen, it will happen immediately."

Sources also indicated that a larger share of ministerial berths for the BJP was among the demands reportedly being discussed if the realignment took place. The recent meeting between UDP legislators and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also added to political speculation, although the UDP maintained that discussions centred on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and other issues concerning Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma was reportedly weighing political options after receiving an offer from the BJP, with the outcome of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council election expected to influence his next move. The reported UDP-BJP realignment remained unconfirmed.

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