Assam: Central team assesses flood damage in state

Guwahati/Nagaon: An eight-member high-level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) wrapped up their flood damage assessment after deliberating with the senior officials of Govt. of Assam at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur today. The team, led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mihir Kumar, visited various districts of Assam for assessment of the flood damages from July 18 to 20, 2024.

Earlier, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team was divided into 2 groups and visited the flood-affected districts of Dibrugarh, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Cachar, Karimganj & Hailakandi. The Central Team inquired and assessed the damages and loss of the livelihood and properties of the visiting districts of Assam in the meeting. During their visit, they interacted with the local officials and visited flood-damaged sites.

The meeting at Dispur today was chaired by Ajay Tiwari, Addl. Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam. Speaking on the impacts of flood, Tiwari said that Cyclone Remal triggered the first wave of floods and the state has already encountered two waves which have affected humans, livestock, and wildlife alike.

Mihir Kumar said the team had a bird's eye view of the damages caused by the recent Assam Floods. He elaborated on the assessment done by the team on the grounds and highlighted the severe inundation of agricultural lands that these two waves of floods had caused. Kumar appreciated the level of preparedness displayed by the districts and the Govt of Assam and the prompt and effective relief operation undertaken in the flood-affected areas.

Addressing the meeting CEO ASDMA, Gyandendra Dev Tripathi asked the IMCT to declare the two waves of floods in 2024 as calamities of severe nature. Further, IMCT was also requested to recommend the release of Rs 500 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) on an interim basis.

NAGAON CORRESPONDENT ADDS: A high-level central team led by Mihir Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, paid a one-day visit to Nagaon to assess the flood damages and flood-affected areas under the Kampur revenue circle.

