Assam: Centre and NGT seek explanation on commando camps within forest land

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has landed in an awkward position after deciding to set up battalion camps within forest areas. The Ministry of Forest and Environment (MOFE) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) have sought explanations from the state forest department. Even the MOFE has show caused the additional chief secretary (Forests) M. K. Yadav, and asked for an explanation as to why the Ministry should not file a court complaint against him.

The state government had taken a decision to set up an Assam Commando Battalion camp within a reserve forest in Hailakandi and another in Geleki Reserve Forest in Sivasagar. The camps comprise an area of 44 and 28 hectares, respectively. Yadav, as the chief of the forest department, had accorded approval to set up the camps. To use forest land for non-forest activities, the approval of the MOFE is a must, but Yadav gave the go-ahead to the state government without seeking the approval of the Ministry.

Recently, activist Rohit Choudhury filed a PIL at the Eastern Zone bench of the NGT regarding the setting up of the battalion inside Geleki Reserve Forest. He alleged in the PIL that the government is planning to set up a battalion camp on forest land and that the approval was given by Yadav. On May 29, the bench, after hearing the PIL, ordered the setting up of a committee by officials of the ministry to look into the matter. The committee is to make a spot visit to the area concerned and submit a report.

In the case related to the setting up of a battalion camp in Hailakandi, the principal bench of the NGT set up a committee that visited the spot and has already submitted a report. In the report, it was prima facie proven that Yadav was responsible for the approval. In his response, Yadav submitted a reply on September 28, 2023, but the Ministry was not satisfied with his reply. Then, on May 14, 2024, on the basis of the report by the NGT, the MOFE issued a notice (RONE/E/O.A. No. 61/24/PB/AS/412) to Yadav and sought a reply from him. The notice said, you hereby stand deemed guilty...therefore liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly as per provisions contained in Sections 3A and 3B of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980...to explain your conduct and to show cause within 60 days of receipt of the notice.'

