Commando camp construction on forest land; Dispur informs NGT of halt to work

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has stopped the construction work on the Commando camp on forest land in Hailakandi, following objections from the Union Forest Ministry.

The state government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that work on the construction of the 2nd Assam Commando Battalion camp has been halted and clearance has been sought from the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment for resuming the same.

The Union Ministry of Forests and Environment had received complaints regarding the construction of the commando camp on forest land without its approval and decided to examine the matter. Meanwhile, the NGT also lodged a suo moto case. The Forest Ministry’s report said, “Prima facie, it has been observed that use of forest land for non-forest activities has been allowed without prior approval of the central government on the forest land in question, which is in contravention of the statutory provisions and rules of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.”

The Ministry, on March 18, 2024, wrote to its regional office in Shillong and said, “Taking into account the aforesaid, it is requested to initiate action in the instant matter as prescribed under Sections 3(A) and 3(B) of the Forest Act.” The Ministry wrote to the Assam government to respond to the issue by taking appropriate action.

The Assam government, in its turn, sought time to respond to the matter and the NGT had given it four weeks’ time. In the meantime, the construction work on the commando camp has been stopped by the state government.

It should be noted that the DC of Hailakandi had earlier said, “Due to encroachment and the prevailing law and order situation, there is a need for a commando battalion. The battalion could be the driving force for forest conservation, reforestation, taming the smugglers, and a peaceful inter-state border.”

On receipt of the DC’s letter, the state government initiated the setting up of the camp at Damsera Inner Line Reserved Forest. It is alleged that the then Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, MK Yadav, without approval from the central ministry, handed over 175 bigha of forest land for non-forest activities.

Also Read: Fix inter-se seniority of Forest Rangers based on OM: Gauhati HC to Forest Department (sentinelassam.com)