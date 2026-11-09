Assam: Centre directs state to probe alleged illegal soil mining from Dikhow River

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Forest and Climate Change has told the Assam Government to enquire into the alleged soil mining from the Dikhow River in the Sivasagar district and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

In a letter to the Special Chief Secretary, Department of Forest and Environment, Assam, Scientist ‘E’ Charan Jeet Singh of the Union ministry also told the Forest Department, Assam, to inform the complainant, ANS (Amguri Nabanirman Samitee) president Diganta Saikia, of the inquiry report and action taken.

Earlier, the ANS had written to the Prime Minister of India seeking registration of a case against contractors and government officials over alleged illegal soil mining from the Dikhow River near Nazira town. The ANS alleged that illegal soil extraction from the river had been taking place since 2021 for the construction of embankments under the Mukhyamantri Mathauri Pakikaran Achani.

According to the complaint, the Nazira Territorial Road Division is implementing embankment projects along stretches from Sundarpukhuri to Upper Nazira and from Upper Nazira to A.T. Road.

The letter also referred to previous complaints submitted over the matter and alleged that the Assam government had not taken action against those involved. Photographs of embankments reportedly damaged by floods were attached to the application.

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