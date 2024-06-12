Assam: Centre entrusts Kamakhya ropeway project to NHLML in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Central Government has entrusted the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) to execute the ambitious ropeway project connecting Kamakhya Railway station to Kamakhya temple on the Nilachal hill in Guwahati.

The project is the brainchild of the Assam government, and the central government has taken up the responsibility for its execution. Since the project involves numerous technical issues, the central government has entrusted the NHLML with the development, operation, and maintenance of the proposed ropeway in the Kamrup (M) district.

The tentative length of the proposed ropeway project is 1.430 km, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 141.94 crore.

NHLML, which set a 24-month completion target for the ropeway project, has already invited bids to award the project. The project will be in Hybrid Annuity Mode on a design, build, operate, and transfer (DBOT Annuity or Hybrid Annuity) basis.

Under the PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North East Region), the Government of India has already taken up the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor project for the overall development of the Kamakhya Dham. Thus, these two projects are expected to project Kamakhya Dham as a major pilgrimage destination for pilgrims in the country and abroad.

The NHLML is a 100 percent subsidiary and SPV (special purpose vehicle) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Also Read: Gauhati High Court issues notices in Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor case (sentinelassam.com)