Gauhati High Court issues notices in Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the respondents in the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor case.

Notices were served by the HC to the Archaeological Survey of India, the Assam government, the Director of Archaeology, Assam, the construction firm Larsen & Toubro Limited, and other respondents regarding the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor.

The petitioner, Navajyoti Sarma, is a Barpujari, also known as Bordeori, of the Kamakhya Temple located on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati. The Barpujaris are the ancestral community that resides at and serves the Peethas of the temple complex.

By means of the present writ petition, the petitioner sought to challenge the impugned actions of the Assam government and the other respondents herein, whereby, in the process of establishing a ‘Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor’, large-scale demolition, excavation, and reconstruction in the temple complex is proposed to be undertaken by the respondents, which will have the direct effect and impact of destroying the flow of sacred underground springs interconnecting the main Kamakhya Temple and other temples that are part of the complex. It was stated that the sacred water bodies in the main temple and other temples in the vicinity are integral and intrinsic to the rituals and worships of the deities.

The petitioner asked for clarification that the construction of the proposed corridor, to be constructed on five levels, would not cause any damage to the historical structure or any obstruction to the natural water springs and the natural cave, which is considered the cosmic womb and sanctum sanctorum. Also, that no construction or renovation activity would be undertaken in the protected, prohibited, or regulated area on the sacred Nilachal Hill.

The petitioner sought directions from the HC to the respondents to forthwith declare the entire Sri Sri Maa Kamakhya Temple and all the temples on Nilachal Hill as protected monuments under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and the Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Act, 1959.

The court instructed the respondents to furnish replies to the queries raised by the petitioner.

Also Read: Assam: Dispur allays fears linked to Kamakhya access corridor (sentinelassam.com)