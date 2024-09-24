Assam: Centre Plans Infusion of Rs 700 Crore in Bokajan Cement Factory

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the Centre plans to invest Rs 700 crore to enhance Bokajan Cement Factory's competitiveness.

The Union minister was in Assam for a two-day visit and interacted with the media on Monday, prior to leaving for Delhi. Kumaraswamy said that he visited Bokajan Cement Factory in Karbi Anglong on Saturday and discussed with Cement Corporation of India officials regarding the revival of the factory. He also put emphasis on the need for a cement manufacturing unit in Northeastern states.

Regarding the issues faced by Andrew Yule Tea Company, the minister said that the challenges and hardships faced by the ten estates belonging to the company were a matter of concern. He assured that the issues would be discussed and the best way to revive the gardens would be found when he comes next. He also expressed his gratitude towards state industry minister Bimal Borah, as he had requested the Union Minister's intervention in the matter to support the management's steps to alleviate the suffering of the tea garden wage earners and the staff. He also stated that tea garden workers should get the 20% bonus, like in earlier times.

