Assam: Centre Releases Rs 20.70 cr for ‘Project Tiger & Elephant Scheme’

Guwahati: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change released Rs 20.70 crore as the 2nd instalment of the ‘Project Tiger & Elephant Scheme’ for Assam in the current financial year. The Ministry issued payment and release of grant orders for the second instalment under the centrally sponsored scheme.

According to the order, the grants-in-aid amounting to Rs 20.70 crore will be spent exclusively by Kaziranga, Orang, Nameri and Manas Tiger Reserves in Assam in pursuance of the objectives envisaged in the rules/memorandum of the centrally sponsored ‘Project Tiger & Elephant Scheme’, and for the purpose it is being sanctioned.

Grants-in-aid to the Assam government are subject to the Economy Instructions issued from time to time by the Ministry of Finance or by the relevant authorities. Such grants are to be utilized before the end of the current financial year, 2025-26, and any unspent balance is to be refunded by the Government of Assam to the Government of India.

It is further stated in the order that grants-in-aid shall be utilized for Kaziranga, Orang, Nameri and Manas Tiger Reserves strictly as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, acting through the National Tiger Conservation Authority, and the Field Director of Kaziranga, Orang, Nameri and Manas Tiger Reserves. The funds are to be spent only on items approved in the Tiger Conservation Plan (TCP).

The authorities concerned have to furnish satellite photos with date and latitude and longitude nodes after completion of work, depicting the work carried out before and after the work.

In respect of Kaziranga, Orang, Nameri and Manas Tiger Reserves, the Government of Assam is directed to furnish its performance-cum-achievement report on or before March 31, 2026.

