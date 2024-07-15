Assam: Charaideo Maidam expected to bag UNESCO’s tag at New Delhi session

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam government officials welcomed Vishal V. Sharma, Chairperson of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO, on his arrival in New Delhi with the traditional Assamese Gamosa. Vishal V. Sharma, the elected Chairperson of the World Heritage Committee, is India’s ambassador or permanent representative to UNESCO.

It is the first time in the history of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) that the World Heritage Committee meeting is being held in India. This is the 46th session of the Committee, and it will be held in New Delhi from July 21 to 31, 2024.

In this session of UNESCO, it is expected that the Ahom-era Charaideo Maidam of Assam will get the much-anticipated tag of ‘World Heritage Site’ as a cultural property.

This time, a total of 36 proposals from all over the world will be considered for the coveted tag of ‘World Heritage Site’. The Charaideo Maidam, the burial mounds of the Ahom kings of Assam, is also in the reckoning to be included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List. It is significant to note that Charaideo Maidam is the lone nominee from India during the session. In fact, this will be the first cultural property from the North-East region to be inscribed on the World Heritage List.

After his warm welcome at Delhi airport by officials from Assam, Vishal V Sharma wrote on his X handle, “Welcomed at Delhi airport with the traditional shawl known as #Gamosa from #Assam. It is the land of the #Ahoms, the #Brahmaputra river, has one of the #Shaktipeeths ancient temple of the Goddess #Kamakhya, UNESCO World Heritage Site #Kaziranga National Park (home of the Single-Horned Indian Rhinoceros), etc. The Assamese gamosa is a traditional handwoven cloth recognised as a symbol of Assamese identity. It is generally a white rectangular piece of fabric with primarily a red border on three sides and red woven motifs on the fourth. The Gamosa holds an honourary status and is used in most socio-religious ceremonies within the state.”

The people of Assam are now waiting with bated breath for Charaideo Maidam to be accorded the tag of ‘World Heritage Site’. This will ensure the Maidam’s place in the cultural history of the world.

