Assam: Charaideo Maidam on way to become a ‘World Heritage Site’ at UNESCO session

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from July 21 to 31, 2024. In this session of UNESCO, it is expected that the Ahom-era Charaideo Maidam of Assam will get the much-anticipated tag of 'World Heritage Site'.

UNESCO had taken the decision to organize the 46th session of its World Heritage Committee in New Delhi this year. The Indian government is making all preparations, being the host country for the session.

This time, a total of 36 proposals from all over the world will be considered for the coveted tag of 'World Heritage Site'. The Charaideo Maidam, the burial mound of the Ahom kings of Assam, is also in the reckoning. It is significant to note that Charaideo Maidam is the lone nominee from India during the session.

According to available information, all technicalities have been fulfilled to declare the Charaideo Maidam as a 'World Heritage Site' due to its importance, uniqueness, historical background, and the level of protection and preservation by the state and central government.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), the main advisory body on cultural heritage for the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, has recommended Charaideo Maidam for the 'World Heritage Site' tag as the dossier has been examined by it. Earlier, the dossier was sent by the Assam government, through the central government, to the Paris, France-headquartered ICOMOS by UNESCO.

ICOMOS was founded in 1965 to promote conservation techniques and doctrine. ICOMOS is associated with UNESCO and is made up of cultural heritage professionals. Its headquarters are in Paris, France.

According to sources, among the total of 36 proposals from all over the world, the proposal for the 'World Heritage Site' tag to Charaideo Maidam is in the 'direct' category, and there is every likelihood of it being declared so during the session in New Delhi.

The inaugural session of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will be held on July 21. All member and associate member countries will be present at the 11-day session. The declarations will be made from July 24 onward.

Charaideo is considered the symbolic centre of the Ahom kingdom. It contains sacred burial grounds of Ahom kings and queens called 'Maidams'. The Ahom kings and queens were buried after extensive and long royal burial rituals. The tombs (Maidam) of Ahom kings and queens at Charaideo hillocks resemble the shape of the pyramids and are objects of wonder, revealing the excellent architecture and skill of the sculptors and masons of Assam in the mediaeval days.

