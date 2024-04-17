Thai tourists visit historic Charaideo Maidams

SIVASAGAR: Amidst Rongali Bihu celebrations in the state, a group of 14 tourists from Thailand visited the historic Charaideo Maidams on Monday. It is learnt that the group was overwhelmed to visit the maidams which are vying for UNESCO World Heritage status.

The group of tourists who visited Charaideo was accompanied by Amlanjyoti Konwar, chief publicity secretary of Charaideo district committee of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Atul Rajkonwar, secretary of the Memorial Committee of the Great Chaopha (Swargadew), Medeni Mohan Gogoi, a Tai research student and office bearers of Sukafa Regional Committee.

It is to be mentioned here that Lim Chen Sian, an expert from UNESCO International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) had visited the Ahom-era maidams in Charaideo in the month of October, 2023.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election-2024: Flying squad seizes Rs 1 lakh in Jagiroad

Also Watch: