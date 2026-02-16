Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Assess Assam Poll Preparations on Feb 18

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: AICC general secretary and Chairperson of the Assam Screening Committee Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Guwahati for a two-day Assam visit on February 18 to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, is scheduled to visit Assam to review party affairs and hold consultations with leaders at multiple levels. This is the first time that Priyanka is coming to the state in the capacity of the Congress party’s Chairperson of the Assam Screening Committee.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has finalized an extensive two-day organisational tour programme for Priyanka on February 18 and 19. According to the schedule released by the APCC, Priyanka Gandhi will arrive at Rajiv Bhawan on February 18 at 11:30 AM, where she will first attend a meeting of the Screening Committee. This will be followed by a series of crucial interactions with the APCC Political Affairs Committee and chairpersons of various state committees.

In the afternoon, she will hold one-to-one meetings with 21 party MLAs, after which she will interact individually with 35 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. Later in the evening, she is scheduled to meet the heads of four frontal organisations and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Debabrata Saikia. She will stay overnight in Guwahati.

On February 19, the Congress leader will begin her engagements at 10 AM with meetings involving APCC working presidents, Members of Parliament, and party cells and departments.

Subsequently, she will travel to the Manabendra Sarma Complex at Dispur, where she will hold discussions with Block Congress Committee (BCC) presidents and APCC office bearers.

After concluding the organisational meetings, Priyanka Gandhi will leave for Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport and depart for New Delhi in the evening.

