Assam Chief Secretary’s Service Term Extended

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government, through a notification, extended the service period of Dr. Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, for a period of six months beyond his date of superannuation on April 30, 2026.

The notification issued by the Department of Personnel says, "In pursuance of approval of the Government of India, Department of Personnel & Training, New Delhi and in the interest of public service, the services of Dr Ravi Kota, IAS (RR:1993), Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, is extended for a period of 06 (six) months beyond the date of his superannuation, i.e., from 01/05/2026 to 31/10/2026."

Also Read: Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota reviews APM Gas allocation policy