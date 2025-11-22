Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota reviews APM Gas allocation policy

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr. Ravi Kota, on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with the Department of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, along with key stakeholders and senior representatives from the energy sector, to review the state’s Allocation Policy of APM (Administered Price Mechanism) Gas and chart a roadmap for securing the future of Assam’s legacy industries.

The discussions focused on accelerating regional production to ensure sustained availability of APM Gas for existing consumers. Officials also examined pricing frameworks in line with prevailing international market dynamics, with an aim to maintain both affordability and long-term stability for industry players.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to energy security, the Chief Secretary entrusted AEGCL with conducting a detailed assessment of gas grid connectivity, including technical parameters essential for efficient distribution across the state.

The meeting further deliberated on strategies to significantly scale up APM Gas supply over the next three to five years, considering rising industrial demand and the state’s broader energy transition goals.

All participating stakeholders expressed their willingness to work collaboratively with the government’s evolving energy vision, ensuring coordinated efforts to strengthen Assam’s industrial ecosystem and secure long-term benefits for consumers.

