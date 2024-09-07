Key Figure in Online Trading Fraud, Sapnanil Das, Remanded to Three-Day Police Custody as Probe Intensifies

GUWAHATI: Sapnanil Das, a key figure in a major online trading fraud, has been remanded to three-day police custody as Dispur police intensified their probe into the alleged scam. Das was sent to police custody by the Kamrup Metro Sessions Court. The court has asked Dispur Police to submit the chargesheet by Monday.

Earlier, Das was taken into custody from his Guwahati residence on Monday night. He was charged with embezzlement of millions of rupees through fraudulent online trading schemes as the owner of Trading For A Living (TFAL). The inquiry showed that Das’ fraudulent activities has affected investors worldwide.

