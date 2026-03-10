Assam CID Busts Cyber Gang That Used Fake Handloom Training Centre to Steal Women's KYC Data

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has busted a cybercrime gang that was luring women with the promise of handloom training programmes, collecting their KYC documents under the guise of enrolment, and then misusing those documents to activate SIM cards and open mule bank accounts used to channel the proceeds of cybercrimes.

Five persons were arrested during coordinated raids in Kamrup district on Sunday as part of a major crackdown by the Cyber Police Station of the CID, Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Goa police arrest two suspected cybercriminals in Nagaon