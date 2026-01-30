Assam: Goa police arrest two suspected cybercriminals in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a major breakthrough, the Goa police’s cybercrime unit arrested two individuals allegedly involved in cybercrime activities in Nagaon. The arrests were made during a five-day operation led by senior officers from the Goa police. The suspects, identified as Yasmina Ahmed from Simaluguri and Achchadul Islam from Itapara, were apprehended with the assistance of the Nagaon police. According to reports, the duo is believed to be involved in a Rs 1.5-crore scam. The Goa police presented the accused before the court and are planning to take them to Goa for further investigation.

