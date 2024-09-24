Assam: Class IX student dies after fight with senior in Darrang district

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In an unfortunate and bizarre incident, a teenage student of class IX accidently died following a fight with a senior student of the same school during school hours. The tragic incident took place today at Padum Pukhuri High School at village Mahaliapara under Sipajhar Police Station in Darrang district. The victim student has been identified as Bhabesh Deka- the only son of a pretty trader Hem Chandra Deka. The incident took place at around 10 am when the first class was over and the following class was about to start. A group of four students of class X went to class IX and brought Bhabesh away from his class. The leader of the group first charged him, engaged in an altercation and inflicted a blow on his head. Bhabesh got seriously injured in the attack. He was first rushed to the nearby Deomornoi hospital and then to Mangaldai Civil Hospital where the attending doctor on duty declared him as brought dead.

Talking to 'The Sentinel' Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal termed the incident very unfortunate. 'Preliminary investigation has revealed it was an incident of infighting among two groups of students within the school without any serious issue which is not unusual at this age. In previous days also they were engaged in such minor tussles. Legal procedures will be followed as per the provision of the 'Juvenile Law'. Police already have registered a case in this connection and detained four students of class X along with the prime accused for interrogation till filing of this report.

