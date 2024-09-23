Assam: Arson in Boko Coaching Academy premises; students seek justice

Boko: Students of the Boko Coaching Academy protest for justice of their academy arson incident at the academy premises on Sunday. For some unknown reasons, the academy was burnt on 12 September. However, the owner of the academy alleged that the incident was done by the miscreants of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) chief, Tankeswar Rabha.

Ranjan Rabha further alleged that the incident happened just after two days, when he organized a press conference in the same academy premises over the identity disclosure of the RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha.

Ranjan Rabha claimed that Tankeshwar Rabha is holding the post of chief executive member of the RHAC under a fake identity. Rabha claimed that Tankeswar Rabha’s original title is Sarania.

Ranjan Rabha further alleged that according to the customary law of the Rabha, the Sarania title is not included in the Rabha tribes.

Meanwhile, during the protest, students and teachers demanded justice for the incident and urged the administration to catch those culprits who were involved in the incident as soon as possible. They said, “We have nothing to say about why it was burnt, but we condemn the burning of a sacred place like an educational institution and request the government to provide assistance for its reconstruction.”

