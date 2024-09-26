Assam CM: Action plan within a month; implementation by April 2025

Clause 6 of Assam Accord

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has assured the leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that it will hand over the action plan for the implementation of recommendations of the report on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to the students’ body within a month. If the students’ body agrees to the proposed action plan, the state government will implement them by April next year.

The state government, represented by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a few of his cabinet colleagues, had a fruitful meeting with the leaders of the AASU in a congenial atmosphere today when both sides exhibited unanimity towards implementation of the recommendations of the Justice BK Sharma-led high-level committee.

Briefing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, “Today’s meeting with the AASU has made things regarding the implementation of the recommendations on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord crystal clear. The AASU has agreed to our classification of the recommendations into three categories: 40 are to be implemented by the state government, 15 by the central government, and 12 by the central and state governments jointly. The state government will hand over the action plan to be followed for implementation of the 40 recommendations to the AASU by October 25 this year. The state government will also hand over to the AASU the action plan of its part in the 12 recommendations to be implemented jointly with the central government. These 52 recommendations are all about rights over land, language, and culture. However, these recommendations won’t be implemented in the Barak Valley. The implementation of these recommendations in the sixth scheduled area will be based on the outcome of talks with the stakeholders.”

The Chief Minister said, “The 15 recommendations meant for the central government to implement involve issues like reservation of constituencies and reservation of jobs.”

On the definition of the word ‘Assamese’, the chief minister said, “In the parlance of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Assamese means people whose forefathers have been living in Assam since 1951 or before. This is applicable in certain matters, like rights over land. However, this definition of ‘Assamese’ is not applicable in other areas.”

