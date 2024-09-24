Assam: Drive against infiltration from Bangladesh will continue, says CM Himanta

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Fresh attempts to infiltrate into Assam's territory from Bangladesh have recently witnessed a rise. However, these attempts have been foiled by the BSF and Assam Police at the international border.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is alert to this fresh development, and he said, "Our zero tolerance policy towards prevention of immigrants crossing over continues and will remain so in the future. Assam Police were directed to take all necessary preventive and precautionary measures to intensify detection and pro-actively curb the movement of illegal migrants from the neighbouring country of Bangladesh."

On Sunday night, in Karimganj district, Assam police and BSF nabbed and pushed back four would-be illegal migrants. The four had attempted to enter Assam's territory through the international border at Karimganj. Police apprehended Sohil Hawladar, Shah Alam, Sohrab Hawladar, and Mohammad Kauser. Similarly, two persons were apprehended the other night. They were AI Mamun and Anwar Hussain. The duo was apprehended and pushed back across the border. Three days ago, there was another incident where Dilara Begum and Sohail Hawladar were also pushed back by the security forces.

Official sources said that in the past three months, more than 60 illegal migrants were detected and around 50 were pushed back across the border. Interestingly, it has been noticed that the number of Muslim migrants has increased instead of Hindu ones, which was expected on the heels of the CAA implementation.

The Chief Minister further said, "Recent reports indicate an increase in the number of illegal immigrants being detected, necessitating an intensified approach across the state. Our police force is fully deployed on the border. We will not allow immigrants to enter the land of India for any reason."

Recently, the Assam government had directed the Assam Police border forces to intensify the drive against illegal migrants. After the halt in the NRC process, the drive was slowed down, and it has now been intensified following no end in sight to the NRC upgrade.

Also Read: Assam Governor Visits Indo-Bangladesh Border (sentinelassam.com)