Assam CM Announces Aid for HSLC Candidates, New Appointments and Welfare Schemes

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma made several key announcements during a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, November 26, ranging from student welfare to government job appointments and social assistance schemes.

The Chief Minister announced that all Class 10 (HSLC) candidates in Assam will receive ₹300 each on November 28. This benefit will go to around 4.25 lakh students across the state. Sarma explained that students will receive ₹300 each for November, December, January, and February until the HSLC examination is conducted. Earlier, the government had announced that this amount would help students buy stationery such as a pen, a notebook and also milk as part of a nutrition initiative.

In another major update, CM Sarma informed that police constable appointment letters will be distributed on December 3 in Guwahati. He asked selected candidates to attend the event with one parent. The Chief Minister also mentioned that appointment letters for various other departments will be issued soon.

Moving to welfare schemes, CM Sarma announced that the Arunodoi scheme will be launched in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on December 12. The inauguration in Kokrajhar will be attended by BTR Chief Pramod Boro and senior leader Hagrama Mohilary.

The Chief Minister’s announcements were welcomed by students and citizens, marking a series of proactive steps in education, employment, and social welfare ahead of the new year.