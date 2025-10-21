Assam CM Announces Kaziranga Elevated Corridor; Foundation Stone Likely By Year-End

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the foundation stone for the much-awaited Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is expected to be laid by December or January. The 34.45-km project, approved by the Centre during a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises to transform connectivity and conservation in the state.

The ambitious project, costing ₹6,957 crore, aims to ensure safe wildlife movement across the Kaziranga National Park, reduce road accidents on National Highway 37, and boost ecotourism while generating local employment opportunities.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised that the corridor will offer uninterrupted passage for animals between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong Hills, a crucial stretch often disrupted by highway traffic. “The monumental 34.45 km elevated corridor will provide a free, safe, and uninterrupted passage for wildlife between Kaziranga and the Karbi Anglong Hills. It reflects our commitment to protecting natural heritage while building a brighter future for our people.” he stated.

Under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, the project will also include widening 30.22 km of existing road and developing 21 km of greenfield bypasses, further improving connectivity and reducing congestion around the park.

Once completed, the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is expected to become a landmark infrastructure project, balancing Assam’s ecological preservation with sustainable development.