Mizoram's 'Project Brahmarastra': A New Hope Against Drug Abuse Through Sports

Guwahati: Narcotics have emerged as one of the gravest challenges faced by the youths in the North-East. It has become a growing threat to the youth, undermining their health, potential and future prospects. In a determined attempt to counter the rising drug abuse among the Assam Rifles has partnered up with a Pune-based WATO Trust, led by Dr Yogita Karache, to roll out ‘Project Brahmarastra’ in Mizoram. A first-of-its-kind initiative that uses basketball as a tool of rehabilitation and empowerment.

The project was launched on October 14, in association with the Mizoram Basketball Association (MBA), with a talent hunt for sportsmen at Rajeev Gandhi Stadium. This five-day-long hunt drew unprecedented participation with 94 teams and SAI officials registering, making it the highest ever turnout for a basketball tournament in the state. It has surpassed the earlier record of 74 teams.

The final match held on October 18, was attended by Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh (Retd.), senior Assam Rifles officials and state seniors. The winners and the runners up were being awarded with cash prizes, while the standout players received a year-long sports scholarship, fostering long-term development.

Complementing this outreach, Assam Rifles continues to crack down on narcotics trafficking. Recently, the force seized 90,000 bottles of codeine phosphate and triprolidine-based syrups worth ₹4.5 crore from a cargo train at Jirania station in West Tripura.

The seizure underscores the force’s dual strategy of empowerment and enforcement — combining active anti-drug operations with community-driven initiatives like Project Brahmastra to counter the menace from both preventive and punitive fronts.

As Mizoram and the wider North-East battle increasing drug challenges, 'Project Brahmarastra' stands as a model collaboration between security forces, civil society, and sports organisations.