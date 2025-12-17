Assam CM Announces Major Job Appointments, Development Plans in Facebook Live Address

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday made several major announcements related to government recruitment, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment during a Facebook Live interaction with the public. The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to completing large-scale job appointments before the model code of conduct comes into force.

CM Sarma announced that appointment letters for health department jobs will be distributed on December 22. This will be followed by the distribution of appointment letters to candidates from the tea garden community on December 23. He further stated that by January 10, appointment letters for Grade IV posts under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) will be issued. For Grade III posts under ADRE, appointment letters are expected to be distributed around January 15. Additionally, recruitment for other departmental posts will be completed by February 10.

Highlighting the government’s achievement in employment generation, the Chief Minister said Assam has successfully completed nearly 1.5 lakh government job appointments without a single court case. “Before me, Assam had many capable Chief Ministers, but such a scale of recruitment was once unimaginable for a state like ours. What once seemed like a dream has now become a reality,” he said, calling the achievement one of the most fulfilling aspects of his tenure.

During the live session, CM Sarma also spoke about upcoming high-profile visits. He confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on December 20. Major aviation-related projects will be announced, including the development of an Aerocity at Guwahati airport, a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, an aviation training school, and a flight simulation centre.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on December 29. During his visit, Shah will inaugurate the Batadrava Than project, the Jyoti-Bishnu Cultural Auditorium in Guwahati with a seating capacity of 5,000, and the city’s CCTV surveillance project. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new Assam Legislative Assembly complex in Dibrugarh next month.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan scheme, under which 75,000 youths will receive support to become self-reliant. Beneficiaries are expected to start receiving assistance after January 15.

CM Sarma stated that these initiatives reflect the government’s focus on employment, infrastructure growth, and youth empowerment, ensuring Assam’s steady progress on the path of development.