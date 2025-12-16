Kolong River Choked by Illegal Bitumen Plants in Nagaon

Nagaon: The villages situated on the banks of the Kolong River in the Puranigudam area are witnessing a looming environmental and health crisis as three illegal bitumen factories have been running despite orders to shut down. Villagers from at least five surrounding villages claim they are regularly subjected to black smoke and toxic pollutants from the factories.

From the accounts given by the villagers, toxic emissions are produced by the bitumen production factories throughout the day, and this envelops the residential areas, farmlands, and roads with black smoke. From the toxic nature of the emissions, respiratory and other health problems have been registered, especially among children and the elderly.

Adding to this crisis is the dumping of industrial waste generated by the plants into the Kolong River. This only contributes to the pollution of a water source that acts as a lifeline for the communities. Continuous pollution could render the ecosystem of the Kolong River beyond repair.