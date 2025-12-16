Kolong River Choked by Illegal Bitumen Plants in Nagaon

Nagaon: The villages situated on the banks of the Kolong River in the Puranigudam area are witnessing a looming environmental and health crisis as three illegal bitumen factories have been running despite orders to shut down. Villagers from at least five surrounding villages claim they are regularly subjected to black smoke and toxic pollutants from the factories.
From the accounts given by the villagers, toxic emissions are produced by the bitumen production factories throughout the day, and this envelops the residential areas, farmlands, and roads with black smoke. From the toxic nature of the emissions, respiratory and other health problems have been registered, especially among children and the elderly.
Adding to this crisis is the dumping of industrial waste generated by the plants into the Kolong River. This only contributes to the pollution of a water source that acts as a lifeline for the communities. Continuous pollution could render the ecosystem of the Kolong River beyond repair.
Agitated by complaints, Nagaon's District Commissioner, Devasish Sharma, had ordered the shutdown of the plants three days ago, following a finding of violations of environmental norms by the Pollution Control Board. However, locals claim that the plants are functioning again, with the alleged intervention of influential businessmen from outside Assam. The failure to comply with administrative orders has heightened public indignation, as villagers have held the authorities to account for their failure to act.
The reported existence of hundreds of affected individuals who are suffering from the effects of unchecked pollution has yet to prompt decisive action by agencies responsible for permanently closing the units. The environmental activists and local community members are asking for the enforcement of the shutdown order. They have called on the district administration to focus on the health of citizens, penalise violators of the shutdown order, and ensure that the Kolong River does not get worse.