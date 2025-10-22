Top Headlines

Assam CM Announces New Landmark Bills to be Introduced in the Upcoming Legislative Assembly

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the proposed bills aim to protect social harmony, uphold women’s rights, and safeguard the cultural heritage of Vaishnavite Satras.
Image of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the media
Published on

Guwahati:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his one-day visit to Nagaon on Wednesday, October 22, while speaking to the media reporters, he made a significant announcement regarding the bills to be introduced in the upcoming Legislative Assembly session. 

He mentioned that  “We will take some strict actions mainly on the issues such as Polygamy and Love Jihad to eradicate the rising cases in the state. Along with that, we will also introduce a bill for the tea workers (tea tribe) to grant them land status.” 

He further stated that the proposed bill on Satra preservation would focus on religious institutions and their land from encroachment and misuse. The announcement comes ahead of the winter session of the Legislative Assembly, where these bills are expected to bring up intense political and public debate.

